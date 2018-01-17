Reserve Bank of India, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Panaji, Goa will be conducting a Town Hall Meeting on MSME related issues on January 19, 2018 at ALua Hall, off main Highway, Opposite Verna Church, Verna. The Town Hall Meeting for the State of Goa will commence from 10.30 a.m. and will be chaired by Dr. S. Rajagopal, Regional Director for Maharashtra and Goa. Town Hall Meetings are held with the objective of creating awareness of banking facilities among MSME entrepreneurs and also as a feedback mechanism for identifying the problems being faced by MSME enterprises in accessing bank finance.