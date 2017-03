“I am ready to apologise if the Rs 1000cr figure is wrong. I dare BJP to disclose the exact amount,” said Girish Chodankar, State AICC Gen Secretary in a press conference held in the capital today.

Goa BJP has filed a defamation case against AICC and Chodankar for alleging that ‘more than Rs 1000 crore has changed hands in a bid to win over alliance partners for the formation of the government.

“I feel the Governor was pressurised to take the decision in BJP,’s favour” he added.