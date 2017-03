International Naturopathy Organization in association with Indian Red Cross Society, Goa will be holding a program to mark International Women’s Day 2017 on Wednesday March 8, 2017 at Indian Red Cross Society – Goa State A/C Conference hall, Panaji-Goa at 3.30 p.m.

A talk on ‘Human Health through Naturopathy’ by Dr. Joeline Fernandes is organized which will be followed by felicitation of five eminent women of Goa.