Home News Representative of Bandekar bros appeared before SIT today News Representative of Bandekar bros appeared before SIT today By Team Digital Goa - June 5, 2017, 11 :56 am Suvarna Bandekar and other representatives of Bandekar brothers firm appeared before SIT today in Illegal Mining case being probed by SIT. Questioning to other firms fixed by SIT on 7th and 8 June.