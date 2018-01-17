Goa Government today officially launched the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) website https://rera.goa.gov.in

“Government expects 400 to 500 Real estate agents in the state to get registered under RERA. Web site will be beneficial to customers too who buy flats too,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while inaugurating the site.

As per the act it was mandatory for agents and developers to register their projects with RERA by 31st July 2017. But as the rules were not formulated on time, Goa had extended the time period for registration and granted time till Feb 24. “Govt will take strict action against defaulting builders,” warned Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza .

The Directorate of Municipal Administration has already formed the Real Estate Regulatory Authority body and framed and notified the requisite rules under the act for the state of Goa.

The functionalities of the website currently cover the following stakeholders: Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Directorate of Municipal Administration, Builders/developers/Estate agents, Buyers and public at large.

Besides giving the facility to register builders/developers/estate agents online, the website also facilitates registration of complete project details of builders/developers/estate agents. The project details includes capturing all information with regards to status of regulatory compliances of the Government, architect info, earlier project executed and delays (if any).

This website will also serve the basic purpose of forming an authentic platform for all the projects in the state which will immensely help the buyers in getting detailed and authentic information and also help in giving the exact status of the project implementation to the buyers.

The RERA website will hence bring about a high level transparency in real estate domain and ease the process of applying under the RERA rules for agents/ builders/developers.

The Goa RERA website is customized and maintained by Goa Electronics Limited.

The advantage of online RERA Application are the following: Goa RERA website will help implement policies notified through Real Estate Act, 2016. The website will handle complete internal workflow of application processing for the Goa RERA and hence bring about a transparency in the system. Citizen / buyers can check updated profile of projects/ developers before buying any flats/apartments/plots etc. It will help in giving the exact status of the project implementation to the buyers. Also, citizen need not visit RERA to file any grievance. They can now register it online.