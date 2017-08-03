Home News Reserved forests notified in Salauli and Neturli News Reserved forests notified in Salauli and Neturli By Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :38 pm Goa government notified 20.395 ha area in Salauli and O.5575 ha area in Neturli as Reserved forest. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No plan to allow Ola, Uber in Goa: Minister Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 9 :17 pm Government notifies scheme to assist seafood processors Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :30 pm Shah commissions Rs 35000 Crore illegal mining loss figure is not correctly projected –CM Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :07 pm Govt does not have record of encroached lands –Revenue Minister Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 4 :00 pm