Port employees have appealed to CM Manohar Parrikar to intervene and restore consent to operate for the coal handling activities at M/s South West Port Ltd. (SWPL) and at Mooring Dolphins at MPT to protect the livelihood of employees and their dependents. Goa Port and Dock Employees Union, MPT Retired Officer’s Association and Mormugao Port Trust Officer’s Association office bearers met CM today.