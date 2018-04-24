Results of March 2018 HSSC Examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 10.00 a.m.

The results will be located on the website, SMS and IVRS such as www.schools9.com, www.examresults.net, www.examresults.net/goa, www.results.amarujala.com, www.knowyourresult.com, www.timesofindia.com, www.goa12.knowyourresult.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.exametc.com.

Results can also be obtained via SMS

SMS: GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263, GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888, GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750, GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242.

IVRS and USSD: 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals) and *588# (*588# multi-modals)

The distribution of passing certificates cum statement of Grades/Marks of HSSC Examination will be done on April 30, 2018 from 9.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.