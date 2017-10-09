Home News Resurvey of bars with approachable roads underway News Resurvey of bars with approachable roads underway By Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 8 :06 pm Resurvey of bars with approachable road is underway in village areas. “Earlier aerial survey of the bars and liquor outlets was done. 85 percent bar licenses have been renewed in cities,” said officials of Excise department. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Offence registered against lady teacher for assaulting 9 year old student at Calangute Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 8 :18 pm MMC proposes measures to make Vasco tobacco free Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 5 :54 pm High Court Notice on Tiracol Challenged Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 4 :52 pm CM takes stock of GTDC’s performance for last 5 years Team Digital Goa - October 7, 2017, 8 :30 pm