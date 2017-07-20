Revenue minister Rohan Khaunte today assured the house of action in Colvale communidade plots allotment issue.

Opposition alleged massive scam in plot allotments by the communidade. Thivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar raised the issue in the house. “As per my information 133 plots were sold at Rs 50 per sq mtrs in the Colvale communidade jurisdiction wherein the actual cost of the land is over Rs 10 thousand per sq mt. 10-12 bungalows have already come up in the area,” informed Halarnkar.

“No complaint has been received so far. But revenue department will take up thorough investigation in the matter. We will take this as test case to let the opposition know how we take action in such cases,” said the minister.

No permission were issued by the Administrator of Comunuidades, North Zone, Mapusa and correct procedure was not followed for Plot Developments by Colvale Communidade in Tivim Constituecy states the written reply presented before the house.