Dredging of rivers is important for de-silting, it is a misconception that dredging is being done to increase the movement of coal said Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida. “There are many new jetties coming up along the river. De-silting will help these jetties and also promote tourism,” said Almeida.
There has been lot of silt in the rivers collected over years since Portuguese times he added.
River dredging is not being done to increase coal movement – Vasco MLA
