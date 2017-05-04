Inventrom BOLTIOT in collaboration with Xanthus is conducting a 4 day workshop from the 10th to 13th of May 2017.

We would be using the BOLTIOT kit of Inventrom and help the children understand Internet of Things(IoT) in the easiest manner possible.

A hardware kit will be provided to the student and an hands on training and experience in programming the software to interface the hardware for the same would be a vital part of the workshop.

At the end of the workshop the student should be independently capable of programming an IoT product and a certificate will be handed to the students.

You could visit this link to make online payments for this workshop

https://www.instamojo.com/xanthus/robotics-workshop-4b95c/