Romanian national Alexa Petrica (28) was arrested by Panaji police for installing skimmer at the ATM of Panaji Branch of Punjab National Bank. The accused has confessed to the crime.

Acting on the complaint filed by the Chief Manager of PNB Santosh Kumar Yadav the Panaji police nabbed the accused. Alexa who is presently residing at Colva has confessed to installing the skimmer for stealing bank customer data to use it for fraudulently withdrawing cash from their accounts informed the police.