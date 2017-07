The roof of staff room of Hanuman Vidhyalay Primary school of Valpoi collapsed today.

Fortunately, there was no one in the room when the incident happened. The school building has been in the dilapidated condition.

Leaking roofs of this building makes it difficult for the students to concentrate on the studies. The condition of the toilet I bad that the 130 odd pupils of the school answer nature’s call in the open