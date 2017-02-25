Taxsutra and Rotary GST Conclave

Finance Ministry at the centre is on date seeking roll out of GST by 1st July 2017 in all states of India. With reference to the above various trade bodies, corporates, businessmen are in the dilemma how the GST roll out world impact their business or profession which are transitioning from Vat/Service tax regime to the GST regime.

To mitigate all these difficulties Rotary Club of Panaji Riviera and Taxsutra.com have come together to organize a GST Conclave with top notch speakers from India Mr. P.V. Srinivasan and Mr. K. Vaitheeswaran will give Goan community an insight into the complication and intricacies of GST. They would address the gathering on Goa centric issues related to GST.

The conclave is scheduled on 4th March 2017 at Panaji Convention Centre, Mala (Time 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.) and registration fee is Rs. 1,000/- per person which includes lunch and tea break snacks.

Contact person is Rtn. Prasad Pawar 9822103528 / Rtn. Raja Melvani 9822163163 or email: prasadpawar@hotmail.com