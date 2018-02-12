Roy Naik today filed anticipatory bail application before sessions court in Panaji fearing arrest by SIT Mining for alleged involvement in illegal mining(main) case. SIT has sought time of two weeks while the court has directed SIT to file its say on Feb 21.
SIT is investigating the role of Roy Naik in main mining case and he was wanted for interrogation to confront with available information and evidence.
Roy Naik files for anticipatory bail
