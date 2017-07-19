Goa desk in-charge Chellakumar along with Party president Shantaram Naik inaugurated Congressman Roy Naik’s election office at Tisk-Usgao this evening making it clear that Roy will be the probable candidate for bye-election in Valpoi constituency.

Roy’s candidature was not declared during the function but party officials said that the official declaration will be made soon.

“Voters are behind Congress party but their demand is that Vishwajit Rane should not be taken into party again. We will respect their sentiments,” Chellakumar said. Party President Shantaram Naik said, “Parriker failed in Delhi and hence he was been given backdoor entry in Goa”. Recalling the government formation incident Naik said,”Governor acted in a biased manner”. Ravi Naik, Roy Naik, Panch member Rekha Velingker, Valpoi mahila Cong President Roshan Desai were amongst others who attended the function.