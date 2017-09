A Royal Navy ship, HMS Monmouth, Type 23 Class is on a visit to Goa from 11 – 15 Sep 17. The UK Naval ship is a Guided Missile Frigate commanded by Commander Ian D Feasey. The ship is currently berthed at MPT. The 133 mtr ship is manned by 212 personnel including 28 officers, 177 sailors and 07 civilians. The ship’s last port of call was Bahrain .