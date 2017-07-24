The Goa Government informed the state assembly that the Regional Plan for Goa 2021 is already notified and is currently in force. The Regional Plan for Goa 2001 as well as 2021 are used for determining land use the house was told. The FAR policy, height of the buildings, categorization of Village Pachayats as VP-1 & VP-2 status are as per the policies notified under Regional Plan for Goa 2021 stated TCP minister Vijai Sardesai. The Government has not considered any change of zone proposals since 1.3.2012 except 72 proposals of Government Organizations stated the reply. 15 complaints have been received regarding violations of the provision of the Regional Plan 2021 from 1.4.2012 till date and FIR has been filed in 5 of the cases, the house was informed.