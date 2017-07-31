Regional Plan 2030 will be ready in 6 months’ time, TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai assured the house today. The new regional plan will be conceptualised by taking the assembly into confidence he added.

“ RP2021 is a closed chapter now, government will not discuss it further but the commitments made in RP2021 will be honoured,” Vijai told the house.

RP 2021 was notified in Oct 2021, put on hold on March 2011 and gain revived on 4th June 2012. Total of 1700 projects were approved under RP 202 the minister informed.

Opposition alleged that the approvals were given for projects even on hilly areas. The minister also said that the TCP department will be made stronger.