Vasco police recovered goods worth rupees one lakh fifty thousand (1. 5 lakh) from the house of Sikandar Shaikh (chiku) who is a prime suspect in a dacoity that had taken place at bogmallo ranghvi estate in house of one couple around one and half month back.

Crime suspect Sikander is absconding and after the police getting information they raided his house at birla from where they recovered the goods which includes gold ornaments, camera, gps tracker, sun glasses, 7 mobiles, 9 wrist watches, 66, 000 in cash, indian and foreign currency coins. Etc.

In this dacoity case vasco police had earlier arrested Ravi Harikant (21) and Ali Kalmaan both from birla. According to vasco PI Nalasco Rapozo there are more 5 suspects in this dacoit case from which Sikander is prime suspect. Vasco police have got the information about the other suspects and their search is on PI Rapozo further informed.

The prime suspect Sikander who is absconding was also involved in some other theft cases and police are investigating the recovered goods are from dacoit or some other case.