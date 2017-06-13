Funds to the tune of Rs 132 crore (as on 20th March 2017) have been collected under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in the state of Goa. Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) will be implemented through the DMF. “For the first time ever part of revenues from auction and allocation of mines to be used for infrastructure and socio-economic development activities of people living in mining affected areas,” said a statement released by the government highlighting its achievements during 3 years of BJP rule. More than 8.2 Lakh LED bulbs have been distributed so far in the State resulting into savings of Rs. 43 crore/year for the consumers in their electricity bills, Avoiding peak demand of 21 MW & reducing 86,000 tonnes of Co2 every year the statement further adds