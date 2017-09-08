Home Breaking News Rs 18,000 cr Goa Mumbai 4 lane concrete road work has started,says... Rs 18,000 cr Goa Mumbai 4 lane concrete road work has started,says Gadkari in Panaji.Goa to target 1.2 cr annual tourists in next few yrs: Parrikar By Digital Goa - September 8, 2017, 12 :31 pm Rs 18,000 cr Goa Mumbai 4 lane concrete road work has started,says Gadkari in Panaji.Goa to target 1.2 cr annual tourists in next few yrs: Parrikar - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS ATM Machine stolen at Agarwada Digital Goa - September 8, 2017, 3 :16 pm 15 ‘illegal’ shanties of migrants demolished by Sancoale Panchayat Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 4 :57 pm Two Ahmedabad B-School students drown at Candolim Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 4 :52 pm CM allocates Additional Portfolios to his council of ministers Team Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 11 :47 am