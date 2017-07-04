RS candidate will be decided after CM speaks with coalition partners- BJP By Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :29 pm Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will speak to MGP, Goa Forward and all other coalition partners and decide on the candidate for Rajya Sabha polls said BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar. “BJP has not shortlisted any candidate yet,” he added. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS CM to go on weeklong ‘personal’ visit to US from July 5 Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :38 pm Saligao plant’s capacity to be hiked to 250 ton Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :34 pm RS candidate will be decided after CM speaks with coalition partners- BJP Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :29 pm Goa Rajya Sabha seat election process starts tomorrow Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :26 pm