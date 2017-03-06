Subhash Velingkar in the presence of Raju sukerkar, Ramdas Saraf, Subhash Desai, Avdhut Kamat and all Taluka Sanghchalaks announced dissolution of Goa RSS Prant. The rebel RSS group had formed the Goa Prant RSS in September 2016.

“It was painful for us to come out of original RSS . But we had to revolt for the cause of MoI. BJP had backstabbed us,”said the leader of the Rebel Group Subhash Velingkar.

Our full support will be there with BBSM and we will continue to be there on all BBSM committees he added.

“Nana Behre is our chief and we are joining mainstream RSS.By revolting we have given a clear message across the country that RSS should not be taken for granted by BJP,”Velingker asserted.