Public is informed that the Offices of the Registering Authorities/Asstt. Directors of Transport, Panaji, Mapusa, Bicholim, Ponda, Pernem, Margao, Vasco, Quepem, Canacona and Dharbandora will remain open for the purpose of registration of new vehicles on September 30, 2017 upto 1.00 p.m on account of Dussehra Festival.