Office of the Registering Authorities Asst. Director of Transport, North- Panaji Mapusa, Bicholim, Ponda, Pernem, South- Margao, Vasco, Quepem, Canacona and Dharbandora will remain open for the purpose of registration of new vehicles only on March 18, 2018 on Sunday up to 1.00 p.m. on account of Gudi Padwa.