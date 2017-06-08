Home Breaking News SabajiShetye gets 5 days police custody in bribery case SabajiShetye gets 5 days police custody in bribery case By Team Digital Goa - June 8, 2017, 3 :56 pm SabajiShetye gets 5 days police custody in bribery case - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Azgaonkar directs tourism dept to formulate new rules to give more powers to curb... Team Digital Goa - June 7, 2017, 12 :15 pm IMA launches online system for organ donation Team Digital Goa - June 7, 2017, 12 :08 pm North Goa Addnl collector caught red handed while accepting bribe Team Digital Goa - June 7, 2017, 11 :41 am Goa Forward Party slams ban on sale of cattle for slaughter Team Digital Goa - June 7, 2017, 11 :25 am