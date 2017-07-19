The speech of Sadhvi Saraswati as reported do not have any issue on religious sentiment, nor any complaint has been received by police was the written reply given by the government for not filing an FIR against religious leader Sadhvi Saraswati’s controversial statement on 15 June 2017 in respect to the issue of consumption of beef.

Opposition leader Babu Kavlekar has asked a question on the matter. “No complaint has been lodged nor any religious matters were reported in the said Media Report, “ stated the government reply.