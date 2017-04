A Comprehensive Coastal Security exercise for the year 2017 the first “Sagar Kavach Goa-01/17” is scheduled on April 20, and 21, 2017.

This exercise involving all the concerned agencies is being conducted under the aegis of Government of Goa since 2009. The objective of this exercise is to provide seamless seaward cover along the Goa Coast jointly by all security agencies from coastal belt area line to the limit of territorial water.