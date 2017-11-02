The two day Coastal Security Exercise “Sagar Kavach” is scheduled on November 8 and 9, 2017 to provide seamless seaward cover along the Goa Coast jointly by all security agencies from coastal belt area line to the limit of territorial water i.e 12 nautical miles. This time the service of Drishti lifeguards, present at the beaches of Goa, will also be utilized for same purpose. Various agencies like Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Goa Police, Goa Coastal Security Intelligence Agencies, MPT, Ports Administration Department, CISF and Customs etc. will take part in this exercise. Intelligence and infiltration will be induced and the alertness and preparedness of the entire stakeholder including people of Goa will be tested.