Sakhali MLA Pramod Sawant was elected as Speaker of Goa legislative assembly today with 20 votes. His opponent, Congress MLA Alex Reginald Lorenco got 15 votes. NCP MLA Churchill did not support either of the parties.

“As a speaker I will act impartially. Eighty percent members of the house are experienced and senior to me. I will raise the respect of this post, “ said the newly elected speaker. Training classes will be conducted for members to about the assembly proceedings he added.

Interestingly, the congress candidate for speakers post did not reach the assembly on time due to traffic jam. BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral was also caught up in traffic and could not make it on time for the speaker elections.

The three-day budget session of the Goa assembly commenced today with the election of the speaker.