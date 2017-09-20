In an attempt to take government services to the doorsteps of citizens Sakhali Municipality has started a novel service. On a phone call and payment of Rs 50 to the municipality their person will collect the requisite documents from the citizen do the necessary processing and also do home delivery of certificates and NoCs applied for by him/her. The municipality has also started online payment service for various services availed by citizens in association with HDFC bank.

“People need not come to the municipality anymore. House tax, licences, Fees of birth and death certificate, Residence Certificate, Construction licenses all will be dilevered to the citizen at his door steps. They can also make online payment for these service, said Chairperson of Sakhali Muncipality Dharmesh Saglani.