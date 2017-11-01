Home News Salary & pension bill of Goa government has reached Rs 290 crore... News Salary & pension bill of Goa government has reached Rs 290 crore due to 7th Pay–CM By Digital Goa - November 1, 2017, 6 :51 pm Salary and pension bill of the Goa government has reached to Rs 290 Crore due to the implementation of 7th Pay. “There is substantial load due to this but the government is sustaining it,” said Chief Minister Mahohar Parrikar. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 5 cardiac ambulances to be deployed soon –Health Minister Digital Goa - November 1, 2017, 6 :00 pm Goa govt has not scrapped any posts: BJP Digital Goa - October 31, 2017, 8 :43 pm Assam native arrested with Ganja worth RS 15,000 Digital Goa - October 31, 2017, 8 :39 pm Karthik Kashyap is new SP -Crime Branch, 3 more Senior officers transferred Digital Goa - October 31, 2017, 8 :37 pm