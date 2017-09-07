The physical sale of tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 started in Goa on September 7 with the Official Launch of the Box Office near the Sports Authority of Goa Indoor Stadium in Fatorda.The counters will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.The tickets will be sold at discounted rates till 5th October.The Goa matches will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, which will host nine matches from October 7 to October 21.Goa hosts the following matches – October 7 – Germany v Costa Rica, Iran v Guinea, October 10 – Costa Rica v Guinea, Iran v Germany,

October 13 – Costa Rica v Iran, Niger v Brazil, October 17 – Round of 16 matches (2), October 21 – Quarter Final