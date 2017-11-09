In a sudden development late last night, the proposed Saligao Night Market has been scrapped. “The credit goes to the attorney of Saligao Communidade, Austin da Gama, who managed to convince the two promoters to drop their night market plan and switch to organic farming.The main promoter, being a seasoned local farmer for over a quarter of a century, saw the sense in da Gama’s proposal and made the switch.The new organic farming plan will have local mahila mandals and interested villagers collaborating to make it a community project,” informed the villagers.