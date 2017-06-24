Home Events Festas de San Joao on Sunday, 25th June 2017 @Santa Cruz Events Festas de San Joao on Sunday, 25th June 2017 @Santa Cruz By Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 12 :21 pm Power Decorators In Association with CRUZARIANS presents, Festas de San Joao on Sunday, 25th June 2017 11:00 am to 6:00 pm - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mapusa Municipality takes up major anti encroachment drive, evicts 200 vendors Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 3 :55 pm National Conference On Inclusive Schooling To Be Held In Goa From June 26 to... Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 12 :46 pm Hospicio Hospital gallery railing falls on woman’s head Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 11 :00 am One arrested from Goa for blackmailing Gurgaon man Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 10 :42 am