Sandip Falari Resigns As MMC Chairperson, Kavlekar Likely To Replace Him
By Team Digital Goa - April 18, 2017, 11 :51 am

Mapusa Municipal Council(MMC) chairperson Sandip Falari has resigned from his post to make way for the next chairperson as per the ruling internal contract. The next chairperson is likely to be Rohan Kavlekar.