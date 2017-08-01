In an interesting development, Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar has filed a disqualification petition against health minister Vishwajeet Rane before the speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly. Speaker has issued notices and the hearing will be held on Friday. Gaonkar who is supporting the BJP led coalition government had filed this petition on July 28.

This development came to light today in the high court during the hearing of disqualification petition filed against Vishwajeet by Congress. Next hearing in the matter is scheduled on August 8.