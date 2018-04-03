Ravidas Shirodkar alleged accused in Shantaram Shirodkar murder case has been granted bail by the High court on age grounds. Charred body of Shantaram Shirodkar (age 65) was found near his cashew plantation at Kuinamol in Sanguem in December 2017.
His brother Ravidas and nephew Jay were arrested by police in the matter.
