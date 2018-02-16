Sanjivani Sahakari Sugar factory the lone Sugar factory in Goa is down for the past three days due to problem with the condenser pump. This has caused significant loss to the sugarcane farmers in the state of Goa. “If the sugarcane is kept in the open after cutting it dries up and weighs less. This causes significant loss,” said a farmer. As local engineers could not effectively handle the issue engineers from Kolhapur have been called to attend to the problem.

The factory was closed for almost 20 days in November last year due to technical problems.

As the machinery in the factory has become very old the maintenance cost itself comes to Rs 2 to 3 crore informed sources.