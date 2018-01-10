Home News Santosh Trophy- Goa scores 14-0 win over Rajasthan News Santosh Trophy- Goa scores 14-0 win over Rajasthan By Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 10 :22 pm Goa scored a 14-0 win over Rajasthan in the opening match of west zonal qualifying tournament for Santosh Trophy. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Six illegal shacks demolished in Calangute and Candolim Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 10 :43 pm Auctions for cashew zones in Goa to begin from January 17 Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 9 :33 pm Bus charred to ashes at Thivim-Madel, all passengers safe Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 7 :57 pm Photo Electoral Rolls available for public inspection for a week from Jan 10 Digital Goa - January 9, 2018, 10 :30 pm