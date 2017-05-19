Sanvordem bridge tragedy- No more dead or live person are found. Navy divers have started with the search operations. Submerged part of bridge is being lifted to see if there is anyone stuck inside. No missing reports have been registered so far said the authorities.
The footbridge had been closed for use.
