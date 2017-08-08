The Vasco town on Tuesday woke up to a mess following the pack up of Saptah ferry. Two main roads including swatantrapath in the heart of the city have been littered with garbage. Commuters, specially two wheeler riders had to make their way through the large amount of garbage scattered all over the place. When Digital Goa queried Chief Officer of MMC Deepali Naik over this she said , “We have pressed in 35 labours to clear up the garbage in the city on a priority basis.”

The CO also warned , “From next year onwards we shall fine the vendor’s and the people who are found littering the city during saptha ferry.”