Home Breaking News Sarpanch, dy & panch of Netravali panchayat booked for forgery & misappropriation... Sarpanch, dy & panch of Netravali panchayat booked for forgery & misappropriation by illegally collecting fee from visitors at Saavri waterfall By Digital Goa - October 3, 2017, 12 :22 pm Sarpanch, dy & panch of Netravali panchayat booked for forgery & misappropriation by illegally collecting fee from visitors at Saavri waterfall - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Dedicated Mamlatdars to be deputed to expedite tenancy cases – Rohan Digital Goa - October 3, 2017, 7 :50 pm KTC Bus stand Panaji Catches Fire, Loss in crores Team Digital Goa - October 3, 2017, 12 :19 am Prostitution racket: Calangute police seal premises in Arpora Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 10 :47 pm 7 illegal kiosk & handcarts removed at Zuarinagar Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 6 :06 pm