Calangute police have arrested 25 year old Mahesh Hanumant Bhondwe , Sarpanch of village Panchayat of Bajajnagar, Wadgaon, Aurangabad, Maharashtra for illegally carrying a Revolver of .32 bore along with 7 live cartridges in Goa.

While interrogating a fighting incident the police suspected that the accused would be in possession of a Revolver. Police traced the accused who was trying to fled at Calangute, near Dolphin circle.

During the search accused produced an arms license for the weapon, but it was found to be valid only for the state of Maharashtra. The arrest was done during the Sagar Kavach drill during which security was tightened in the state.