Sarpanchas & Dy Sarpanch to be elected tomorrow

By Team Digital Goa - June 19, 2017, 1 :16 pm

Sarpanchas and Dy Sarpanchas will be elected on all 175 Panchayats, for which results were announced this week, on Monday. Many MLAs are in the process of wooing panch members to install their panels in Panchayats.