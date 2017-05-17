Home News Sarpanchas to be appointed as administrators from May 27 News Sarpanchas to be appointed as administrators from May 27 By Team Digital Goa - May 17, 2017, 11 :56 am With the term of Panchayats coming to an end on May 26, Sarpanchas of all the 186 panchayats will be appointed as Administrators from May 27. These appointments will hold good till Panchayat elections which are to be held in June - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Panchyat Polls – Nomination Filing to start from May 18 , Counting on June... Team Digital Goa - May 16, 2017, 1 :21 pm Goa Police ask people to email photos, videos of traffic violations Team Digital Goa - May 16, 2017, 10 :16 am Mines Dept Confiscates 25 vehicles transporting minor minerals illegally Team Digital Goa - May 16, 2017, 10 :14 am Collem railway track murder case detected, accused arrested Team Digital Goa - May 16, 2017, 9 :44 am