Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Parrikar regarding the tragedy inquiring about Sanvordem mishap. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned in a tweet that he has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. “Spoke to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar regarding the bridge collapse on Sanvordem River. Search and rescue ops have been intensified,” said the tweet.

PWD Minister Shri Ramkrshna Dhavlikar, MP Shri Narendra Sawaikar and Collector South Shri Swapnil Naik have rushed to Sanvordem.