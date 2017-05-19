Rescue operation is in full swing . Nearly 35 people are rescued . CM has also called Navy divers and rescue operations are in full swing.Nine Navy divers with Geminis boats and associated equipment are at the Curchorem bridge collapse site for search-rescue operations. Drishti Lifesaving called in by the state government to assist in rescue operations at the site of the Savordem – Curchorem bridge collapse. A team of 35 lifeguards including divers deployed along with rescue and relief equipment. Team is at the site assisting in rescue operations.